Caught on Camera: Large gator spotted on edge of lake in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Alligator mating season is just a few short months away, and one large gator was captured on camera getting some sun behind a home in Pembroke Pines this week.

Leydi Rodriguez said she had seen the big beast swimming in her backyard lake before, but never saw it on land.

She posted a video and pictures of the gator on social media to urge everyone in her neighborhood to be aware so they could protect their kids and pets.

As the weather warms up, gators become more active and more visible.

“Courtship” for alligators begins in April, and the mating season happens between May and June.