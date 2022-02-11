Florida COVID cases trend down but community transmission still high, according to health department

The omicron surge may be on the decline

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 9,790 new coronavirus cases on Friday down from 10,142 cases from its Thursday report in a hopeful sign that the omicron surge may be declining in the state as daily numbers continue to decrease.

The peak of the omicron wave came the second week of January, when the state reported 429,889 new infections.

Despite encouraging trends, statistics from the CDC provided by Florida’s health department still consider community transmission high in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The state verified 67,326 fatalities connected to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 5,732,856 total cases, according to the CDC. That case total does not include positive at-home tests of people who don’t report their results to health officials.

In the past 7 days in the United States, 1,507,926 cases have been confirmed with 16,192 deaths, according to the Health and Human Services Public Data Hub. That’s a 42.8 percent reduction in cases and a 5.9 percent decline in deaths from the previous week.

