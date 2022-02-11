70º
Leon County grand jury to review case of slain LGBTQ+ advocate

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

The Tallahassee Police Department is sending the murder case of Jorge Diaz-Johnston to a grand jury.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Leon County grand jury will be reviewing the investigation into the homicide of a prominent LGBTQ+ advocate, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Jorge “George” Diaz-Johnston, a doctorate student at Florida State University, was reported missing on Jan. 3. He turned up dead on Jan. 8 in a landfill in Jackson County, police said. He was 54.

Diaz-Johnston and Don Johnston sued the Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts for the right to get married and won in 2015. The couple got separated last year.

Diaz-Johnston was the brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz and the uncle of Manny Diaz II, the former coach of the University of Miami Hurricanes.

Detectives are investigating the death of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, who took on Florida’s anti-gay marriage ban and won a landmark same-sex marriage case in Miami-Dade County.

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

