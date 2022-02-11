Leon County grand jury to review case of slain LGBTQ+ advocate

The Tallahassee Police Department is sending the murder case of Jorge Diaz-Johnston to a grand jury.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Leon County grand jury will be reviewing the investigation into the homicide of a prominent LGBTQ+ advocate, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Jorge “George” Diaz-Johnston, a doctorate student at Florida State University, was reported missing on Jan. 3. He turned up dead on Jan. 8 in a landfill in Jackson County, police said. He was 54.

Diaz-Johnston and Don Johnston sued the Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts for the right to get married and won in 2015. The couple got separated last year.

Diaz-Johnston was the brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz and the uncle of Manny Diaz II, the former coach of the University of Miami Hurricanes.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Jorge’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. pic.twitter.com/zSipsk0vKG — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 8, 2022

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.