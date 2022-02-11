Man with dementia reported missing in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 71-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to police, Juan Balbuena was last seen Thursday in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood.

He was wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts and green sandals.

Police said Balbuena suffers from dementia and seizures.

Balbuena is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.