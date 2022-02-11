Man, woman arrested in connection with attack outside Off The Wall in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in connection with an attack that was captured on surveillance video last month outside the Off The Wall business in Davie.

Justin Friesner, 26, is facing charges of robbery and possession of over 20 grams of marijuana. Chayna Campos, 26, is also facing a robbery charge.

According to Davie police, the incident occurred Jan. 22 outside the trampoline park at 9130 W. State Rd.

Surveillance video shows a woman following a group of people outside the business, appearing to record them on her cellphone.

The video then shows a man tackling and body-slamming the woman after another woman smacks away the victim’s cellphone and then smacks her in the face.

Surveillance video shows a woman getting attacked in January outside the Off The Wall business in Davie.

The victim strikes back and that’s when the man attacks her. Police say the attackers also took the victim’s purse.

Two toddlers witnessed the attack.

This is not the first time this establishment, which caters to family fun, has been the scene of violence.

Back in 2019, another man was recorded punching a father, knocking him unconscious.

Police are still searching for two others involved in the most recent attack.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of Friesner’s and Campos’ arrest reports and will update this article once we receive those.