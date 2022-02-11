The vibe is all about love inside Miami’s only tequila garden

Opening in the middle of the pandemic, Pilo’s Tequila Garden in the heart of Wynwood wanted to bring some Mexican flare to the art district.

And it’s the only tequila garden in Miami, carrying more than 25 tequila brands.

The garden is surrounded by vibrant colors -- every design is intentional from bat wings pollinating the garden to tacos forming hearts.

In the garden, a treehouse DJ booth towers over the dance floor.

Pilo’s is named after owner Derek Gonzalez’s aunt, who he calls his guardian angel.

“She was such a special human being,” he said. “I always recognized her for her abilities, not her disabilities.”

Pilo inspired Gonzalez to hire people with special abilities, creating a space for equality and unity.

“Where people aren’t judged by the way that they look or the color of their skin. It’s really about what they bring to the table,” Gonzalez said.

“It makes me feel happy. Giving the people the food and seeing the smile on their faces,” head food runner Jonathan Rascan said.

“I like helping people,” another employee said.

The place literally lights up with love and the food is made with it too.

Chips and salsa are made fresh to order, just like everything else on the menu, using fresh ingredients.

Local 10′s Alexis Frazier tried the beer battered tacos that she said make your taste buds dance.

But food isn’t all they’re bringing to the table.

They’re also serving up good times as the place turns into a dance party at night.

“You can see we’ve got love everywhere. It’s actually, I think, why it’s such a hit, and why celebrities and people from all walks of life come to Pilo’s Tequila Garden,” Gonzalez said.

The walls are decorated with artwork by international and local artists and when the pieces sale, the money goes to a good cause.

“We donate the proceeds to Best Buddies, Gigi’s Playhouse, Our Pride Academy -- all the organizations that provide us our employees,” Gonzalez said.