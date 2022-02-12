77º
Crystal Cruises may be shutting down operations

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

The popular cruise line Crystal Cruises may be going out of business.

The Miami-based luxury cruise line has reportedly closed it is offices in the United States and fired some of its employees.

U.S. Marshals recently seized two Crystal ships in the Bahamas because the company owed millions of dollars in unpaid fuel bills.

Those ships had sailed from South Florida.

The company has been struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

