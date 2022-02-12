Feds find exploited 85-year-old man nearly dead in Miami

HHS-OIG agents shared the picture of an 85-year-old man who was nearly dead when they found him on Friday in Miami-Dade.

MIAMI – Federal agents are searching for information about an 85-year-old man from Miami-Dade County who was neglected and exploited in an apparent scheme to defraud Medicare.

The agents with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General reported finding the man near death on Friday in the Brownsville neighborhood.

According to Yvonne Gamble, a spokeswoman for HHS-OIG, the man was living in inhumane conditions and fraudsters had used his identity to set up several companies.

Investigators believe the fraudsters used The Durable Medical Equipment, a company under the man’s name, to submit hundreds of thousands of dollars in potentially false claims.

The other companies registered out of Miami and Miami Lakes are Artic Medical Supplies, Inc.; Full Management Group, LLC; South Service Enterprise, LLC; and Green Dade Transport, LLC.

The agents are asking anyone with information about the man or the companies to call HHS-OIG at 1-800-447-8477 or submit a tip on this page.