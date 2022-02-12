South Florida pets in need of homes being flown to shelters in northeast US

Dozens of dogs are preparing to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

They are heading to animals shelters in the northeast U.S. too help ease overcrowding in South Florida shelters.

It’s all part of the Love Is in the Air campaign.

The Friends of Miami Animals Foundation partnered with Wings of Rescue to fly at-risk pets from Miami-Dade Animal Services to rescue organizations in the northeast in order to alleviate the current overcrowding crisis at the County’s shelter and give the overlooked pets a shot at a loving family.

The effort is nationwide, with flights from all over the country heading to locations with shelters who can help find homes for the pets.

This Valentine’s Day campaign will help over 500 pets. It includes 12 days long of travel, including nine flights, and it’s all being done to find the needs pets a loving forever home.