Vandal uses paint to damage boat, cars in Oakland Park

Detectives are searching for a vandal who used paint to damage a boat and cars in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a man who recently used buckets of paint to damage a boat and four vehicles in Oakland Park.

The vandal also slashed the tires of a car. One of the victims is a mother who was very distraught.

“This was my daughter’s 16th birthday present. I passed it down to her. I made it nice for her. I drive around a little crappy car,” she said, adding, “I’m devastated, I’m really upset ... it’s straight evilness.”

The property owners said they will have to spend thousands on repairs and paint jobs. The vandal got away in a silver sedan.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking anyone who recognizes the vandal to call 954-765-4321 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954- 493-8477.