Man shot, killed after breaking into West Palm Beach home

Tags: West Palm Beach, Crime
A man who broke into a West Palm Beach home early Saturday morning died after he was shot by one of the residents of the home, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Police said the man broke into a home through the window in the 500 block of Avon Road while the two residents were sleeping.

After a verbal confrontation, the man was shot by one of the residents, police said.

The man was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Police said the residents did not have a connection to the intruder.

The investigation is ongoing.

