Family urges driver who hit motorcyclist and left scene to come forward

A motorcyclist injured in a hit and run remains in serious condition and his family is searching for answers.

MIAMI, Fla. – A family is desperate for help more than two weeks after a hit and run driver sent their loved one to the hospital.

Juan Ruiz, 33, was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a truck while on his way to a family event at a nearby park.

Ruiz remains in serious condition.

Joselyn Suraj-Persad, the victim’s sister, just wants closure. “Give us the information that we need please.”

The crash happened on Jan. 30 just after 7:30 p.m. near Northwest 12th Avenue and 43rd Street. in Miami’s Liberty City area.

“This is a heinous crime. Someone hit him and left him for dead. And you never know what kind of help you need until you’re the person who needs that help,” said Omar Persad, the victim’s brother-in-law.

Surveillance video shows a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck, which family members say was the vehicle that caused the accident.

The impact sent Ruiz to Ryder Trauma Center and the driver of the Dodge pick-up was nowhere to be found.

“If you’re involved in an accident and you leave the scene of that accident where there’s bodily harm, like in this case, it’s never ever too late to come forward and face what you have to face,” said Major Frank Fernandez of the Miami Police department.

With limited leads as to who the driver is and Ruiz still in the hospital, his family is making an impassioned plea.

“This past week was my mother’s birthday, and it was so sad that we were all there and he was not there,” said Joselyn Suraj-Persad. “If you were my brother, I’m sure that you would have wanted someone to help you, and not leave you there for dead. So just touch your heart please and come forward,”

The victim’s brother-in-law hopes the driver is watching. “Justice will be served at some point, by our hands or God’s. So if they’re watching, it’s coming.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.