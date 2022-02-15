Miami police search for missing 91-year-old woman with dementia

MIAMI – City of Miami police released a missing person’s flyer Tuesday for 91-year-old Christiana Elie, who they said hasn’t been seen since Friday.

According to authorities, Elie was last seen in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood, wearing a blue dress.

She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said Elie suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.