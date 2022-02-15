Safety Alert: Ice cream maker recalls several products because of listeria concerns

The Royal Ice Cream Company is issuing a recall on several ice cream products, believed to have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Doris Italian Markets Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni pie Slices have been included in the recall. Products are packaged in pints, half gallons, Sandwiches, portion control slices.

There have been no illnesses reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday thru Friday 7:30 to 5:00. EST.

For a list of the other products included in this recall, click on this link.