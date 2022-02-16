Florida House debates ban on abortion for 15-week pregnancies

The Florida House of Representatives will be voting on a ban on abortion for women who have been pregnant for 15 weeks — without exceptions for rape or incest — on Wednesday in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida House of Representatives will be voting on a ban on abortion for women who have been pregnant for 15 weeks or longer — without exceptions for rape or incest — on Wednesday in Tallahassee.

A full-term pregnancy is about 40 weeks. The Florida law as it stands bans abortions for women who have been pregnant for 24 weeks or longer. Republicans have enough votes for the 9-week reduction.

Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed CS/HB 5: Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality on Jan. 11. After two subcommittees cleared it, a committee released it on Feb. 10. The House placed it on third reading on Tuesday and lawmakers were debating it on Wednesday.

The Florida Senate has a similar bill. Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, filed SB 146: Fetal and Infant Mortality Reduction on Jan. 11. The health policy committee cleared it to the appropriations committee on Feb. 2.

Records show the organizations with registered lobbyists on the issue include Equality Florida, The Doctors Company, and the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Republicans expect Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign it into law. The Florida bill abortion ban is similar to the Mississippi law that the U.S. Supreme Court justices are reviewing.

