Miami Beach police officer relieved of duty pending investigation

Officer Shelandra Battle allegedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s home and destroyed property

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, Crime, Miramar, Broward County
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Miami Beach police officer has been relieved of duty, the department announced Tuesday.

Miami Beach police identified the officer as Shelandra Battle.

Battle, who has been with MBPD since September of 2017, allegedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s Miramar home.

She is accused of unlawfully gaining access to her ex-boyfriend’s work vehicle and stealing his garage door opener.

Once inside the garage, detectives say Battle destroyed the man’s Ring camera security system, causing up to $900 in damage.

Miami Beach police said Battle would remain on paid leave pending the outcome of a Miramar Police Department investigation.

