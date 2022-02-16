Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in foot while running away from officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Tuesday night after running away from a police officer following a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, an officer pulled over a vehicle and one of the people inside jumped out and ran off.

She said the officer chased the suspect, and at one point, the suspect shot himself in the leg.

According to Adamson, the officer applied a tourniquet to the wound before Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews arrived and transported the suspect to Broward Health Medical Center.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Further details about what led to the traffic stop or why the suspect allegedly ran away have not been released.