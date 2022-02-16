72º
Ruff rescue: Firefighters save shepherd mix from Biscayne Bay

Clay Ferraro, Sports Reporter

This wasn’t a toy poodle, it was a 51-pound German shepherd mix that needed a rescue.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – When Miami Beach firefighters Jonathan Santis and Diego Escudero got the call to save a dog that fell in Biscayne Bay, they knew they’d have to bring some muscle.

This wasn’t a toy poodle, it was a 51-pound German shepherd mix.

But once they arrived, they realized the dog wasn’t bark or bite.

Escudero says the dog wasn’t in distress and was just happy someone was coming to help.

The dog’s owner told them the pup loves the water, and while at a dog park, she took her eye off the dog for a moment and then heard the splash.

While the firefighters didn’t get the names of the owner or the pooch, Escudero says they were both appreciative — one thanking them with words, the other with wet kisses.

