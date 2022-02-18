Florida man gets probation for role in Medicare fraud scheme

BOSTON – A Florida man has been sentenced to probation for his role in a multimillion dollar Medicare fraud scheme.

Federal prosecutors in Boston say Nathan LaParl, of Boca Raton, was sentenced in Boston’s federal court to three years of probation and ordered to forfeit more than $220,000.

Prosecutors say LaParl and an accomplice worked with foreign call centers to contact Medicare patients in the U.S. to ask if they were interested in arm, back, knee and shoulder braces “at little to no cost.”

They sold insurance information from the patients to a third party who used it to submit more than $109 million in fraudulent claims.