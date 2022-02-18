Man stabbed during domestic-related incident in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was stabbed inside an apartment in Miami Beach Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. at an apartment building at 730 Third St.

Miami Beach police said officers arrived and tried to make contact with the people inside, but were unsuccessful.

Additional officers were called to the scene, along with members of the police department’s Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT personnel.

Police said officers ultimately made contact with the victim, who had been stabbed multiple times in what they called a domestic-related incident.

Another man was detained at the scene.

Police said the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. His condition has not been released.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the suspect and victim, nor have they confirmed the nature of their relationship.