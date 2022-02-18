Miami-Dade mayor announces new leadership of police, jails

Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, announces new leadership positions ranging from senior staff members in Cava’s office to the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Corrections Department.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced a number of leadership changes Friday, including a promotion for Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

Other changes involve senior staff members in the mayor’s office and jobs within the police and corrections departments.

Ramirez will now be the county’s chief public safety officer. He will be assigned to oversee not just the police force but also the fire department and medical examiner’s office.

The new police director will be Ramirez’s current assistant director, George Perez.

The man who up until now served as the chief public safety officer, JD Patterson, is being shifted to focus on county corrections.

Daniel Junior, who’d been corrections director and has served in that department for over 20 years, is being moved to oversee the port.

Assistant Director of the Miami-Dade police department, Stephanie Daniels, is also being promoted to deputy director becoming the first woman to hold that position.

Ad

The mayor, who is home sick with COVID-19, was not available for comment, but sources tellLocal 10 News that she wants corrections to have more oversight and transparency.

Levine Cava told county officials in a memo:

“Since I was elected Mayor in November 2020, I have been constantly working to enhance our departments and improve our teams to provide the very best quality of services we can and to further ensure public safety in our communities. I believe a transparent government is one that listens to its constituents and takes concrete action when necessary.”

The changes are effective March 1. To see the full list of leadership changes the mayor announced Friday, click here.