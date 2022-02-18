Police: Teen delivery boy coerced into sex acts in Miami Beach apartment

Miami Beach police said 36-year-old Katherine "Lizbeth" Sotocastro engaged in sex acts with a teen who was dispatched to an apartment to delivery lunch.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A lunch food delivery ended up in an arrest after a 17-year-old called his mother to tell him details of what happened when he said a woman lured him into an apartment on Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, the teen was dispatched to deliver food to a person named “Lizbeth” on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 12:30 p.m. to a West Avenue apartment.

After dropping off the food and getting money from the woman, the teen left but, he said while he was outside of the building, Lizbeth invited him back into the apartment. He complied. Inside, he said he watched as Lizbeth took a sniff of a substance police said was “poppers” or “rush” that she took from inside a box on the nightstand next to the bed.

Lizbeth then removed the boy’s pants and underwear and performed sex acts on him, according to the report, which then recounted that the teen asked Lizbeth if she had a condom and she gave him one.

The two engaged in various sex acts, according to the police report.

Ad

After he left the apartment, he called his mother to tell her what had happened. He said that Lizbeth was a transgender female and that he felt like he had become intoxicated by the substance.

He had the telephone number from the delivery and also told his mother the address. Miami Beach police responded to the apartment. She was advised that the victim was a minor and of the charges.

The woman was identified as Katherine “Lizbeth” Soto Castro, 36, of Miami Beach.

She is charged with 2 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.