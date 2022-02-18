Volunteers provide ‘baggy bags’ to foster children in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s important to pay attention to details. The volunteers at The Virgin Mary Foundation did just that when coming to the aid of foster children.

They noticed that many of the children who had been abused, abandoned or neglected would enter a foster home carrying their personal belongings inside a trash bag.

The Virgin Mary Foundation decided to make a difference with duffle bags.

They call them “baggy bags,” and every month, volunteers visit His House Children’s Home, a faith-based nonprofit which provides residential and child placement services, to deliver 20 bags.

Inside the blue baggy bags, kids will find a wealth of essential items such as socks, pajamas, hygiene products, personalized encouragement notes and other special surprises.

Last Wednesday, volunteers visited His House Children’s Home with baggy bags in tow to the delight of the staff and young residents.

“Delivering the Baggies to His House Children’s Home was a beautiful and emotional experience,” said Indiana Sacasa, public relations manager for The Virgin Mary Foundation. “David, the director of the center, welcomed us and shared with us a moving story and motivational words that brought us to tears while strengthening our passion for our mission. We are so grateful to be partners of His House Children’s Home.”

The Virgin Mary Foundation offers support to foster children and single parents through special events, music and arts programs, field trips and financial assistance.

To find out more or to get involved, visit https://thevirginmaryfoundation.org/services/. To find out more about His House Children’s Home, visit hhch.org.