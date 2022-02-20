Bernie Madoff’s sister and husband found dead, police suspect murder-suicide

The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in Palm Beach County.

Investigators said they believe it was a murder suicide.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has identified the couple as 87-year-olld Sondra Weiner and her husband Marvin.

Their bodies were found on Thursday inside their home in Boynton Beach.

Madoff was infamously known for orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme that wiped out fortunes and ruined charities.

He was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud in 2009.

Madoff died behind bars last year at the age of 82.