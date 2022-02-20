73º
Bernie Madoff’s sister and husband found dead, police suspect murder-suicide

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in Palm Beach County.

Investigators said they believe it was a murder suicide.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has identified the couple as 87-year-olld Sondra Weiner and her husband Marvin.

Their bodies were found on Thursday inside their home in Boynton Beach.

Madoff was infamously known for orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme that wiped out fortunes and ruined charities.

He was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud in 2009.

Madoff died behind bars last year at the age of 82.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

