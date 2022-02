A major investigation is underway following the death of a Miami-Dade County inmate.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A major investigation is underway following the death of a Miami-Dade County inmate.

Ten officers from the Florida Department of Corrections have been placed on administrative leave following the death.

One of those officers has since resigned.

Local 10 News learned that the inmate died during a transfer, but the details surrounding the death remain unclear.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting in the investigation.