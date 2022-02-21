1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Cooper City

Crime scene tape blocked off the 5000 block of South Flamingo Road as investigators tried to piece together what exactly led up to the shooting.

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Cooper City on Sunday.

Crime scene tape blocked off the 5000 block of South Flamingo Road as investigators tried to piece together what exactly led up to the shooting.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said after a call for a shooting came in at 4:38 p.m., they showed up and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One died on the scene and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing and the deputies are still looking for the shooter.