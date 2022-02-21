Carnival Cruises updates mask policy

Carnival Cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.

Beginning Mar. 1, masks will be recommended, but not required.

On the company’s website, it advises guests that there may be certain venues and events where masks are required. Onboard signage will indicate where wearing a mask is required.

Masks on board cruise ships has been an ongoing topic since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Carnival Corporation owns several major cruise lines.

According to the company, about 13 million passengers sail on board a Carnival owned ship in a typical year.

