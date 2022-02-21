Florida gas prices hit a new high since the start of 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida gas prices increased yet again last week.

The 6-cent increase sets a new high of $3.51 per gallon, which is 15 cents more than last year’s high.

However, the state’s average drifted lower than a penny this past weekend.

With the potential of Russia invading Ukraine growing, the energy market suffered its first week of losses last week. This snapped an 8-week streak of oil price gains.

After reaching a new 2022 high of $95.46 per barrel on Monday, the price for U.S. crude declined 5% by the end of the week.

Mark Jenkins, who analyzes fuel prices for AAA, said not to get too excited about the oil price drop since this could increase gas prices even more.

“If an invasion occurs and oil prices spike, that will most certainly drag gas prices higher too. To what degree, it’s still unclear,” he said.

Here’s a list of the most to least expensive gas prices currently in Florida:

Boca Raton: $3.63

Fort Lauderdale: $3.53

Punta Gorda: $3.45

Panama City: $3.44

Fort Walton Beach: $3.42

