MIAMI – Authorities are searching for two missing boaters on Monday off Miami-Dade County’s Fisher Island and Virginia Key areas.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started to search for a man and a woman about 10 a.m. The two were last seen aboard a gray dinghy with a white hull headed toward Bear Cut near Key Biscayne.

This is a developing story.