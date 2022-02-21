75º
Woman, 26, dies after being shot on I-95 in Miami-Dade County

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old woman has died after she was shot last week on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed Monday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the shooting, however Brianna Sutherland’s death was confirmed by the City of Miami Police Department, where Sutherland’s mother works as a sergeant.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 14. They said Sutherland crashed her car into a wall after she was shot at.

Her car was left riddled with bullet holes on I-95′s northbound lanes near Northwest 103rd Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed Sutherland to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she was placed on life support and later died.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

