Dogs attack, injure 2 in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an attack involving two dogs on Tuesday in Broward County. A man and a woman were injured.

Officers used crime scene tape to surround an area in a parking lot near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest First Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The owner of a nearby tobacco shop said a woman walked into his store about 10:40 a.m., and she asked him to call the police. He said she had blood on her ankle and Fire Rescue personnel took her and a man away in ambulances.

The two dogs were with Animal Control, police said.

