Woman accused of bringing gun to daughter’s school, making threats

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 35-year-old woman was arrested last week after authorities said she brought a gun to her daughter’s school in Miami Gardens.

The incident was reported last Thursday at Brentwood Elementary School at 3101 NW 191st St.

According to the woman’s arrest report, Brenzina Lebay Jones went to the school for a scheduled conference with the principal.

As she was leaving, Jones stopped at the security desk and spoke with a witness, telling them “I don’t play about somebody playing with my jit. I’ll shoot this s*** up!” the arrest report stated.

Police said Jones then opened her purse and showed the butt of her gun before placing it back in her bag and making loud threats toward the school.

According to the arrest report, a second witness at the security desk witnessed the entire incident and the incident was also captured on the school’s surveillance cameras.

Police said Jones was arrested at her home a short time later.

Further details about what angered Jones to begin with were not stated in her arrest report.

Jones faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a weapon on school property or at a school event and aggravated assault with a firearm.