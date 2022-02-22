Woman accused of stabbing husband 140 times in Florida home

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. – Police say a 61-year-old Florida woman stabbed her physically disabled husband more than 140 times and hit him on the head with a meat cleaver to make sure he was dead.

Palm Springs police arrested Joan Burke on Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Melvin Weller’s stepson found his body Feb. 11 in a pool of blood on the couple’s kitchen floor.

A police report said a bloody knife and meat cleaver were in the sink.

Burke was found in a bedroom with cuts to both her palms, news outlets reported.

A lawyer for Burke wasn’t listed on jail records.