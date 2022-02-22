Woman killed, 2 men critically injured in northwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash was reported at 12:38 a.m. in the area of Northwest 113th Street and 27th Avenue.

Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two men were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The police department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

No other details were immediately released.