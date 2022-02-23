Family distraught after young father dies in Parkland construction accident

Family members remain stunned and distraught following the death of a young man in a tragic construction accident.

PARKLAND, Fla. – Family members remain stunned and distraught following the death of a young man in a tragic construction accident.

It was Monday in Parkland when 24-year-old Jeffery Seraphin, a loving father, brother and son, lost his life.

“He was a great father, a great friend,” said Seraphin’s girlfriend Keonte Simmons.

She was in tears speaking about Seraphin, saying the young man was a loving father to his 4-year-old daughter Yassmin, and was elated to learn he had a little boy on the way.

“He was so ready for my son to come,” Simmons said.

Sadly, that day would never come for Seraphin.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies said he died while backing up a dump truck at a construction site near Loxahatchee Road.

Investigators said he was in the process of dumping a load in a man-made canal when the truck fell in the water.

Ad

While Seraphin was able to make it out of the truck, it was ultimately divers who pulled his body from the water.

“That was always my worst fear with him,” said Simmons. “I always told him take your time and I am so hurt because Monday I didn’t tell him to be safe.”

For the past five years, Seraphin worked for Cliffs Trucking. Family members said he was happy at his job and enjoyed what he did for a living.

“He loved his job,” Simmons. “He left us doing what he loved to do.”

Seraphin also leaves behind several brothers and sister.

Local 10 News reached out to Cliffs trucking and a representative who answered the phone said the company was aware of the incident and had no further comment at this time.