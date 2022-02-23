Family members want justice for loved ones killed in a hit-and-run accident

A family was outraged when they learned the man accused of hitting two of their loved ones on the side of the road four years ago, had his bond lowered by a judge.

MIAMI – It was an emotional day in court Wednesday, for the family members of the victims of a hit-and-run accident in Miami-Dade County.

The family was outraged when they learned the man accused of hitting two of their loved ones on the side of the road four years ago, had his bond lowered by a Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge.

“Do your job. honor my family,“ said Josephine Sandelis-Cepeda, victims’ relative.

The pain for the family started in Feb. 2018. 34-year-old Cesar Cepeda crashed his truck into a guardrail on the Dolphin Expressway early in the morning. His father, 54-year-old Jose Cepeda came out to help him. That’s when a black Chevrolet Camaro, allegedly driven by Earl Lewis, slammed into them, killing them. Lewis then allegedly got into Jose Cepeda’s car and drove away.

“It is a disregard to human life to flee the scene. To not call the ambulance. That’s murder,” said Sandelis-Cepeda.

A month later, police caught Lewis, then 32, and arrested him for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, driving with a suspended license and grand theft auto. At his initial bond hearing, a prosecutor told the judge that Lewis talked about fleeing to Jamaica. This pushed the judge to set his bond to $600,000, because of worries Lewis might be a flight risk.

Ad

“How can I make that? I can’t make that,” said Lewis. “Well you have a chance to make it. The victims don’t,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

At the hearing on Wednesday, his bond was lowered to $175,000, making it easier for him to bond out of jail and await trial from home.

“We want justice to be served. We’ve been waiting enough,” said a family member.

If Lewis does bond out of jail, he will be on house arrest with an ankle monitor and must surrender his passport.