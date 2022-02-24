Broward schools superintendent Cartwright to earn $350,000 a year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The new superintendent of Broward County’s public school district will earn $350,000 a year, according to a contract signed Thursday.

The county’s school board approved the contract for Vickie Cartwright during a special meeting Thursday, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

Cartwright had filled in as interim superintendent at a rate of $275,000 per year after Robert Runcie stepped down from the position last year. The school board agreed Feb. 9 to keep her on the job after conducting a national search for Runcie’s replacement.

“I’m very excited for this journey, as we continue to build upon the great things that happen here in our school district and to pave new pathways of excellence in our school district for the benefit of our students and community,” Cartwright said.

Her contract runs through Dec. 31, 2024.

Broward’s school district is the nation’s sixth-largest, with more than 256,000 students.