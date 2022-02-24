Family pushes for safety changes following deadly head-on crash in Miami Gardens

It’s been nearly two weeks since two vehicles crashed head on in Miami Gardens, killing Eddie Pascale Aurelien, who was pregnant.

Despite that grief, Aurelien’s older sister and other loved ones found the strength to make a personal appeal to Miami Gardens City Council.

“We’re here to search for justice,” said Jacques Lamarre, Aurelien’s brother-in-law.

The residential road near Northwest 207th Street and 20th Avenue is a hotspot for speeders.

There is even a school zone near the deadly crash site.

“The reason I’m here today is because I need to know why there aren’t any stop signs, roundabouts, speed bumps,” said Marjorie Lamarre, Aurelien’s sister.

The regular speed limit is 30 mph, but there are no posted signs on the stretch of road.

“This is an ongoing issue,” said Helen Wells with the Lake Lucrene Homeowners Association. “We have been addressing this for years, and something needs to take place.”

Attorneys for the victim’s family say the young driver behind the wheel of the white Mercedes which caused the crash was moving nearly 100 mph.

“They should look into that right away because we don’t need other lives claimed for the same reason,” said Wesley St. Fleur, Aurelien’s uncle.

In the same car with Aurelien was her sister Edwina, who survived with head, neck and spinal cord injuries.

“If I had a chance to choose, I’d give my life for hers,” she said.

Edwina, who attended a balloon release and vigil in her sister’s memory, is now focused on her recovery as her family is pushing hard for any speed reduction changes on that block.

A vigil was held for Aurelien on Monday.