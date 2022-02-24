Man shot during robbery in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A man was shot Thursday morning during a robbery at a shopping plaza in Pembroke Park, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. near the 4400 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, the victim drove himself to a hospital after the shooting.

His condition has not been released.

St. Louis said detectives with BSO’s Robbery Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other details were immediately released.