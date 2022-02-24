Severely abused dog rescued in Miami, now in critical condition

An American bulldog is in critical condition after it was found on the streets of Miami last week with severe injuries.

Miami-Dade Animal Services says the tan and white American bulldog named Chulo was found badly injured and unable to stand in Miami last week.

We’re told he was hit by a car and has severe bite wounds all over his body.

And the signs of abuse didn’t end there.

“Once he was transported back, our veterinarians found he had also been shot. He has pellets in his chest, so he’s been intentionally subjected to a lot of pain and suffering,” Miami-Dade Animal Services Assistant Director Kathleen Labrada said.

Chulo is now receiving care at a private animal clinic.

Investigators are still trying to find out who shot the animal.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.