Surveillance video shows man verbally assaulting workers inside Cadillac showroom

Surveillance video from the Vera Cadillac dealership in Pembroke Pines shows John Philippe, 33, acting out and verbally assaulting employees before being escorted out in handcuffs by police.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Surveillance video from the Vera Cadillac dealership in Pembroke Pines shows John Philippe, 33, acting out and verbally assaulting employees before being escorted out in handcuffs by police.

“We asked him to leave, he basically refused, said he wasn’t going to leave. From what the police told me, he had been at two other establishments doing the same thing,” Vice President and General Manager of Vera Cadillac Richard Gonzalez said.

After Philippe’s arrest, he hit his next target which was at the Sunoco gas station off Pembroke Road in Miramar on Tuesday night.

Phillippe attacked the store clerk, Atallah Abdullah, 52, who threw punches and kicks, before managing to pull out his gun and shoot.

“He came to finish me anyway. He came to kill me. You are going to finish him before he finishes you,” Abdullah said.

Ad

According to police, Philippe ran off after being shot by that worker. He was found wounded about a block away from the gas station, trying to hide from police.

The dealership was visited by Philippe’s family members who say he suffers from mental illness which could have contributed to some of those attacks.

Philippe is currently recovering in the hospital and is facing charges of battery and burglary.