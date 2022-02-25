Katanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court a source of Miami pride

President Joe Biden is expected to nominate federal appeals court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Miami native, to the Supreme Court.

PINECREST, Fla. – Students at Miami Palmetto Senior High School said that the anticipated nomination of Katanji Brown Jackson is a point of pride and inspiration.

President Joe Biden on Friday will nominate the federal appeals court judge to the Supreme Court, the White House said, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on the highest court in the United States.

Biden described her as one of the nation’s brightest legal minds.

Before she was a federal appellate judge, she was a debate champion at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

For student Desiree Alfred, the anticipated nomination would mark the first time she would have the opportunity to see herself reflected in the Supreme Court.

“I am happy that black women are starting to be seen,” she said.

Jackson has said this is “an opportunity that my grandparents would not have been able to even fathom.”

Last year, Biden nominated Brown Jackson, a Harvard Law School graduate, to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Palmetto Principal Victoria Dobbs said she is remembered as a driven student who excelled in science, drama, and debate. In an official yearbook from 1998, she wrote: “I want to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment.”

But the White House said that in high school that when Brown Jackson told a guidance counselor she wanted to attend Harvard, “the guidance counselor warned that Judge Jackson should not set her sights ‘so high’.”

Jackson would attend Harvard University, Harvard Law School, and become supervising editor of the Harvard Law Review, graduating at the top of her class.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava weighed in on the appointment on Twitter.

It’s with great hometown pride that I support @POTUS’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. As a product of Miami-Dade, and a jurist of the utmost integrity, we could not be more proud. Now more than ever, we need Justices of her caliber and dedication. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) February 25, 2022

And President Joe Biden on @POTUS said that he “sought a nominee with the strongest credentials, record, character, and dedication to the rule of law. That’s why I’m excited to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the United States Supreme Court.”

