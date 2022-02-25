Ukrainians in South Florida plead for Russian invasion to end

Hundreds of people from various backgrounds gathered in Hallandale Beach to show support for Ukraine and an end to Putin's invasion.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – South Floridians are emotional over what they’re seeing in Ukraine, many of them calling and texting family and friends who are fighting for their lives.

“For my family in Ukraine we are praying for their safety,” said Ukrainian-American Iryna Rodorigo.

Hundreds of people from various backgrounds stood in solidarity with Ukraine on Thursday night outside Hallandale Beach City Hall, calling for an end to the Russian invasion.

“Putin is killing my country. Putin is killing my people,” Ukrainian-American Oksana Rozmovna said.

Some Russians also took part. One woman held a sign that said: “I am Russian but I am ashamed of my country.”

“It’s like brother on brother, fighting brothers,” Russian Yevgeniy Gorbunov said.

Those gathered were hoping and praying for a peaceful ending.

“Nobody wants a war between our nations,” Ukrainian-American Natalia Chermysh said. “Everybody wants a peaceful resolution, which can only happen if Putin is going to go away.”

Organizers say more demonstrations in South Florida are planned.

Said Rozmovna: “I’m very upset because I’m here, I can’t help my people”