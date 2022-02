Detectives asked the public for help with finding a 12-year-old boy who vanished on Friday in his neighborhood in Plantation.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Detectives asked the public to help find 12-year-old Kavaris Glenn after he vanished from his home in Boward County.

Kavaris was last seen about 5 p.m. on Friday in the area of Broward Boulevard and Pine Island Road. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants and white Nike sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Kavaris’ where abouts to call 954-797-2100.