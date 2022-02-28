Family mourns security guard killed at Miami Gardens bar on Super Bowl night

Charday Hanna was shot dead Feb. 13 at Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens when police say a disgruntled patron opened fire.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The family of a woman gunned down working security at a Miami Gardens bar the night of the Super Bowl spoke exclusively with Local 10 News on Monday.

Charday Hanna, 34, was shot dead Feb. 13 at Studio 183 Lounge at 230 NW 183rd Street.

“They told me my baby didn’t survive,” her mother Rosalyn Hanna said. “Not her. You see these things on the news but you never would think it would be your child.”

Charday Hanna was a single mother of three boys ages 16, 14 and 4. She was an entrepreneur and a security guard, working around the clock to support her family, relatives said.

According to Miami Gardens police, Jorel Bowman got into an argument with another patron and was escorted out of the bar. He allegedly threatened to come back and shoot up the place.

“He said he was going to shoot the club up and he left and they say five minutes later shots rang out,” Hanna’s sister Cekeea McKinney said. “She had nothing to do with it at all. She was gunned down right at the front door.”

Ad

This grieving family buried Hanna on Saturday. Her children are now left without a mother.

“I took her baby boy to school this morning,” aunt Tamye Hanna said. “He said, ‘Are you going to pick me up?’ I said yes. He said, ‘Tell Charday to pick me up.’”

The family says Charday Hanna’s 14-year-old son lost his father to a drive-by shooting.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Charday’s children.