LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A dog was fatally shot Monday after it attacked its owner in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court.

According to Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago, a neighbor shot the dog after witnessing the attack on the woman who owns the animal.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to her hand, Santiago said.

No other details were immediately released.