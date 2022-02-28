Nonprofit employee saw colleagues ‘hide the boxes’ to unknowingly register voters as Republicans

Local 10 News spoke to a woman who prefers you not know her name as she provides an her account of her job in the fall of 2019 with a non-profit called Florida First to “engage voters” with petitions about issues.

MIAMI – Local 10 News spoke to a woman who preferred not to reveal her name as she provided her account of her job in the fall of 2019 with a nonprofit called Florida First to engage voters with petitions about issues.

“They encouraged us to engage people, especially minorities,” she said.

She said after getting started on the job, she later discovered there was an ulterior motive.

“Their goal, which they let us know, was to close the gap between the number of Republicans and Democrats,” she said.

This woman came forward after Local 10 News’ reports revealing a growing number of lifelong Florida Democrats who were shocked to learn their party affiliations had been changed.

She began to notice her colleagues register increasing numbers of Republicans over democrats, and she says she discovered why.

“They placed their hand over the bottom left corner of that form, the party affiliation box,” she explained. “To hide the boxes. Then have the person sign it as witness, then people on my team, letting the person walk away, turn the form back around, putting it on the clipboard and checking the (Republican Party) box.”

She said she witnessed this practice with her own two eyes.

Florida First is on the list of authorized third party voter registration organizations. Their phone has been disconnected.

One important note about the Florida First employee, she says she was never directly asked or directed to cheat.

Now that woman, who worked for Florida First in 2019, is taking her observations and allegations to the Hillsboro County State Attorney’s Office, as that is where she worked for the nonprofit.

These allegations also indicate this party changing practice has been going on for several years.