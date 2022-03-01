73º
Florida man pleads guilty to burning tire marks on LGBTQ streetscape

Associated Press

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man participating in a rally for former President Donald Trump pleaded guilty Tuesday to burning tire marks across a gay-pride streetscape last summer.

Alexander Jerich, 20, of Lake Worth, pleaded guilty in Palm Beach County circuit court to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor reckless driving, according to court records. A sentencing date was not immediately set.

Jerich joined a convoy of about 30 vehicles last June to celebrate Trump’s birthday in Delray Beach, officials said. A video that quickly went viral showed a white pickup truck adorned with a Trump flag and registered to Jerich’s father burn tire marks into a rainbow design painted on the road at an intersection.

Officials said the streetscape had been officially unveiled just a day earlier to celebrate Pride Month, which is meant to promote LGBTQ rights.

