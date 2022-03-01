Judge grants temporary injunction, halting Miami Beach alcohol curfew

Just in time for Spring Break, attorneys for The Clevelander hotel have effectively put a stop to the City of Miami Beach’s recently approved ban on alcohol sales after 2 a.m.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Just in time for Spring Break, attorneys for The Clevelander hotel have effectively put a stop to the City of Miami Beach’s recently approved ban on alcohol sales after 2 a.m.

A judge granted a temporary injunction filed by attorneys for The Clevelander, halting the roll back which was supposed to go into effect March 7, affecting businesses south of 16th Street in South Beach.

The city commission pushed for the ban, hoping to curb violence and misbehavior on the beach during spring break.

Mango’s Tropical Cafe owner David Wallack says bars aren’t to blame.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber released a statement to Local 10 News, which read:

“We are obviously disappointed. Our City seems to be held hostage by a handful of all night bars whose business model foments the disorder and chaos that endangers our residents, visitors and cops. In 2019, 19 police officers were injured during Spring Break. Ten last year. We will continue to enforce our laws but no city should be held hostage in this manner.”

Ad

The city plans to appeal Tuesday’s ruling, and city officials told Local 10 News they are hopeful.

Things have been pretty calm leading up to spring break and they are hoping it holds.