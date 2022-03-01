Seeing double: Publix set to open new location across from existing store

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Publix is known for its BOGOs. It appears the supermarket chain is really leaning in on that brand by having two stores right across the street from each other in one Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

The Paraiso Park Publix store at 15729 Pines Blvd. has been one of the community’s go-to locations for nearly two decades, with lots of shoppers in and out of the location every day of the week.

Paraiso Parc Publix (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The recent demolition of a U.S. Postal Office Distribution Center along the intersection of Pines Blvd. and Dykes Road, gave way to the construction of a new shopping area, 16000 Pines Market. Several restaurants at the new location have already started welcoming patrons and a gym is under construction.

Many residents have asked if the Publix they have patronized for years would be moving across the street, because of a sign posted last year announcing the opening of a new Publix store.

According to Publix, the new location at 16024 Pines Blvd. will open its doors as a regular Publix store, not a Publix Greenwise location, later this year. It will be a new addition to the neighborhood, because the Paraiso Parc location will remain open.

16000 Pines Market in Pembroke Pines (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Retail Real Estate expert, Beth Azor, CEO of Azor Advisory Services in Weston, told Local 10 News, retailers sometimes use this proximity tactic to protect their territory.

“Retailers that are in a strong financial position love to protect their territory by moving close to their existing locations. An average Publix in South Florida can generate approximately $1,000 per square foot in sales. So, a 40,000-square-foot-store, for example, would equate to $40 million in revenue. With numbers like that, it is worth it to invest in a ‘protecting the perimeter strategy’. As we see a new wave of grocery store competitors coming to South Florida, it is no surprise Publix is taking an aggressive approach,” said Azor.

Meanwhile, Publix told Local 10 News the new store is meant to alleviate congestion at its original location.

“As a whole, we look for opportunities to best serve our customers and, in some cases, alleviate congestion in stores, in addition to allowing for the best traffic patterns in a particular area, ” said Robyn Hankerson-Printemps, Community Relations Manager, Publix Super Markets, Inc.

For more information about Publix locations in your area, click on this link.